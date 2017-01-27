'Padmavati' film shooting stalled by Rajput group in Jaipur

The shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama "Padmavati" was on Friday stalled by activists of a Rajput group who created ruckus and even tried to vandalise the set at Jaigarh Fort here, alleging that "wrong facts" were being depicted in the movie.

In view of the trouble, the filmmaker decided not to shoot the movie here, police said.

While the shooting of the film, starring and Deepika Padukone, was underway, the activists of assembled at the Jaigarh Fort and held a demonstration. Some of them also tried to vandalise the set.

In the movie, Deepika is playing 'Padmavati' and Ranveer 'Alaudin Khilji'.

"We had warned the filmmaker against presenting wrong facts. When we came to know about the shooting, we gathered there and protested," said district president of Narayan Singh.

Another activist Vikram Singh said the film is presenting wrong facts about Padmavati.

"Our basic protest is about distortion of historic facts which will not be tolerated," he said.

He alleged that a security guard opened fire in the air which created panic. However, police denied the allegation.

After the shooting was stalled, Bhansali and his team members talked to the and assured them that their demands would be looked into.

"The filmmakers have assured that they will not shoot here and will pack up," DCP North said.

He said that there was no report of firing and no FIR has been lodged by any party so far.