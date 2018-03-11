Pained by violence, Sharma hopes for peaceful summer in Valley

Centre's for talks on today said he was "pained" by the cycle of violence in the Valley but hopeful of a peaceful summer this year as many people, especially the youth, had assured him of working as in the state. Ahead of his maiden visit to Leh and Kargil, said the youth will work for peace as they have understood that all problems can be addressed only when there is peace. "They (youth) I am sure the youth will assume the role of of peace, told in response to a question on recent incidents of violence in the Valley. "Athough I am pained by repeated cycle of violence in Kashmir, I am quite hopeful of a peaceful summer this year. I have full faith in people of particularly the youth," he said ahead of his visit to the Valley which would be his sixth since taking up the assignment of being the Centre's in October last year. Sharma, a former Chief, seemed upset with the recent violence flare-up in the Valley. "While I have been advising security forces to exercise utmost restraint, there are some stray incidents which will also end immediately," he said. He made it clear that the security personnel in the Valley were doing exemplary work in countering terrorism actively sponsored from across the border. While referring to his visit to Shopian in south late last month, he said, "People have their grievances which need to be addressed. "During my interaction, I found people bitter but, while saying this, I would like to make it clear that their wounds can be nursed. There is hope," Sharma, who has made five trips to the Valley after his appointment, said. He said violence begot violence and any such disturbance now would hit the forthcoming tourist season. "Many households run on tourism industry.

A shikarawala, houseboat, taxi driver, They are pinning their hopes on this season and no right minded person would like to trample upon the dreams of common man," he said. said people should not fall prey to false propaganda being orchestrated by those with vested interests from across the border. It is time for people in to understand this, it is time for Kashmiri people to allow nursing of their wounds," he opined. In response to a question about his meetings with separatists, said, "My doors are open. Anyone who feels the pain of an ordinary Kashmiri will choose the negotiating table instead of stone or a bullet. The same applies to separatists leaders in the Valley. Hope they will listen to their inner voice someday." Sharma, who will be on a four-day visit to Leh and Kargil from today, has been frequently visiting and has not confined himself to but toured other parts of the Valley, including the Shopian and Pulwama districts in south as well as the frontier district of and Baramulla in north -- that are considered the hotbed of militancy. The slew of measures doled out by included the release of youths who were booked for stone pelting in 2016-17, rehabilitation policy and several other steps for the youth such as promotion to sports activities.

