Pakistan takes $500-mn loan from Industrial & Commercial Bank of China

Pakistan has contracted another foreign commercial of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) to shore up its depleting reserves. The Express Tribune reported that the with new borrowing the Chinese financial institution's contribution to supporting a strong rupee against the increased to $1 billion in just three months. It further reported quoting sources in the finance ministry that the government contracted the on January 15 at a rate in the range of 4.5 per cent. In January, the country took a total of $704 million worth of new loans, taking foreign borrowings to $6.6 billion in just seven months of this fiscal year, sources said. The foreign loans were equal to 86 per cent of the annual budgetary estimates that parliament had approved in June last year. This suggests that foreign loans for the second consecutive year may cross $10 billion. China was the single largest lender that gave a total of $1.6 billion, which was equal to one-fourth of the total foreign loans Pakistan has received in the last seven months. Beijing also gave roughly $610 million for project financing during the first seven months. In terms of source, sovereign bonds were the single largest source after Islamabad raised $2.5 billion in November, which contributed roughly 38 per cent to total foreign loans. It was the second that the ICBC has given to Pakistan to support its diminishing foreign currency reserves, which are largely used to defend a strong rupee and finance the trade deficit. The ICBC had also given $500 million in October last year. Sources in the State Bank of Pakistan said that it was still intervening in the exchange market to keep the dollar-rupee parity at current level. In December, the central bank let the rupee depreciate by 5.2 per cent against the But it was still far less than the Monetary Fund's assessment of the real value of the rupee. With fresh foreign loans, the total foreign commercial borrowings in the first seven months of this fiscal year have increased to $1.8 billion, said the sources. The finance ministry had informed parliament in June last year that it would obtain $1 billion as commercial loans during 2017-18 that will end on June 30.

However, it has already breached the limit with five months remaining. So far, Citibank has given $267 million, loaned $255 million, Standard Chartered Bank London $200 million and Dubai Bank $55.9 million. The share of foreign commercial banks in total loans stood at 27 per cent. The loans are obtained to stop the downward slide of the official foreign currency reserves that currently stand at $12.8 billion even after issuing $2.5 billion worth of sovereign bonds in November. The ministry is trying in vain to stop the reserves from slipping below the two-and-a-half-month import bill cover, which at current value of the import bill stands at $12.3 billion. Official foreign currency reserves have depleted by $3.5 billion since July. The current account deficit during the first half of the fiscal year widened to over $7.5 billion. Pakistan's total external debt and liabilities as of December 2017 stood at $88.9 billion, higher by $5.8 billion or 6.9 per cent over six months ago. The main increase came by issuing sovereign bonds and taking expensive commercial loans. In the first half, debt obligated by issuing NSukuk and Eurobonds increased by 52 per cent to $7.3 billion.

