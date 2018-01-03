Pak central bank allows yuan-based trade with China

Pakistan's central has allowed the Chinese yuan to be used for bilateral trade and investment activities, a move which could replace the US dollar for transactions in the strategic projects.



The State of (SBP) said on Monday that all arrangements for using the Chinese currency for trade and investment were already in place.



The adoption of yuan means that and would be able to replace the for transactions in the USD 50 billion Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal had said on December 19 that the was considering a Chinese proposal to use or yuan instead of the US dollar for payments in all bilateral trade."The SBP, in the capacity of the of financial and currency markets, has taken comprehensive policy related measures to ensure that imports, and financing transactions can be denominated in yuan," reported today, quoting the bank's statement issued yesterday.The decision was taken after rejecting a Chinese proposal to allow yuan as legal tender in Gwadar, Balochistan, it said.The report said that public and private sector enterprises (both of and China) were free to choose yuan for bilateral trade and investment activities.A spokesman said the statement on yuan was issued because of too many queries from the media about the use of the currency for bilateral trade.He said it seemed there was confusion about the use of yuan for bilateral trade which was needed to be clarified with a detailed statement.In Pakistan, yuan is an approved currency for denominating foreign currency transactions.The SBP has already put in place the required regulatory framework which facilitates the use of yuan in trade and investment transactions such as opening of letter of credits (LCs) and availing of financing facilities in yuan, the report said.In terms of regulations in Pakistan, yuan is on par with other international currencies such as dollar, euro and Japanese yen.In the financial year 2017, exported goods and services worth USD 1.62 billion while the from were USD 10.57 billion, reflecting a great imbalance.The two countries have not yet finalised a agreement (FTA). The FTA may benefit from as the country critically needs to improve its due to huge trade deficits.After signing a Currency Swap Agreement (CSA) with China's apex bank, the People's of (PBoC) in 2012, the had taken a series of steps to promote use of yuan in for bilateral trade and investment withThe central has allowed banks to accept deposits and give trade loans in yuan."With the opening of of in Pakistan, the access to onshore Chinese markets will strengthen further. Apart from the above, several banks in maintain onshore yuan nostro accounts," said the statement.It said that considering the recent local and global economic developments, particularly with the growing size of trade and investment the CPEC, the foresees that yuan denominated trade with will increase significantly and will yield long-term benefits for both the countries.

