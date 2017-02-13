Pakistan high court bans Valentine's Day celebrations

A high on Monday banned Valentine's Day celebrations across the country and its promotion on after accepting a which argued that it was un-Islamic.

The order was issued by the High on the submitted by a citizen Abdul Waheed, whose political affiliation was not immediately known.

The petitioner had urged the that the Valentine Day was not part of the Muslim tradition and its promotions on the mainstream and should be banned.

The accepted the and ordered the administration to take action to stop the celebration of Valentine's Day in the country.

It said the order should be implemented with "with immediate effect."

It nominated Ministry of Information, Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), and Chief Commissioner to ensure that was carried out in letter and spirit.

Apart from the government, the print and electronic media have also been warned to stop all Valentine's Day promotions immediately.

PEMRA will ensure that media follows the orders.

Valentine Day has been controversial in and every year zealots of religious parties try to terrorise the youngsters celebrating the day.

But it is for the first time that a high banned its celebrations.

Only a small minority in the conservative country openly observe the day and that too in the big cities.

Last year, President Mamnoon Hussain had also urged the nation not to celebrate Valentine's Day and said that it has no connection with the country's culture and should be avoided.

He had urged the people to maintain Pakistan's religious and national identity.

The Valentine's Day activities have often been disrupted in the past in the Muslim-majority country by the supporters of hardline parties like Jamaat-e-Islami.