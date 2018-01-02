Pak demands explanation from US after Trump outburst

has summoned the US here to register its protest after strongly rebuked the country for its "lies and deceit" accusing it of sheltering terrorists while receiving billions of dollars in aid.



The Foreign Office summoned David Hale last night as sought an explanation from him over Trump's remarks.



A today confirmed that Hale Pakistani officials but did not comment on what was discussed.However, there was no immediate response from the Foreign Office.Trump yesterday tore into accusing it of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion in aid over the last 15 years while "fooling" American leaders.In his strongest attack on yet, Trump in his first tweet of the year on also appeared to suggest he could cut off foreign aid to"The has foolishly given more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump tweeted."They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!," the said.responded immediately saying, "...Will let the world know the truth... difference between facts and fiction".He said had told the that it would do "no more" for it (in the fight against terrorism)." is ready to publicly provide every detail of the US aid that it has received over the last 15 years," the said.Trump's remarks came days after reported that the US is considering withholding USD 225 million in aid to Pakistan, reflecting its dissatisfaction with Islamabad's reluctance in the war against terrorism.Unveiling his new policy in August, Trump had warned of tougher measures against if it failed to cooperate with the US in the fight against terror.

