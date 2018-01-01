Pak has given US nothing but lies and deceit, says Trump

Issuing a tough warning to Pakistan, US today alleged that this South Asian nation has given nothing but lies and deceit and has given safe haven to terrorists.



"The has foolishly given more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump said in a strongly worded tweet.



"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Trump said in his first tweet of the year.This is the strongest warning that has come from the USIn his new South Policy unveiled in August, Trump had called for tougher measure against if it did not cooperates the US in its fight against

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)