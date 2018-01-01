Pak has given US nothing but lies and deceit, says Trump

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Issuing a tough warning to Pakistan, US President Donald Trump today alleged that this South Asian nation has given America nothing but lies and deceit and has given safe haven to terrorists.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump said in a strongly worded tweet.


"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Trump said in his first tweet of the year.

This is the strongest warning that has come from the US president.

In his new South Asia Policy unveiled in August, Trump had called for tougher measure against Pakistan if it did not cooperates the US in its fight against terrorism.

