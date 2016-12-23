Pakistan has to ensure peaceful atmosphere for talks: India

Vikas Swarup said Pakistan needs to stop supporting terrorism

Friday said it was ready for talks with on any issue provided that country creates an atmosphere for fruitful dialogue and stop taking help of and terrorism.



Reacting to recent comments by Prime Minister that wants a peaceful settlement of matters with India, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson said, "We have never refused talks, but has to ensure a peaceful atmosphere. needs to stop supporting terrorism. should create a healthy atmosphere for talks."



Insisting that it was which has to ensure that there are suitable conditions for bilateral talks, he said, "What we see is repeated incidents of cross-border firing at the and terror attacks. Every other day, there are instances of infiltration. They are attacking our soldiers."



"It should create an atmosphere where they don't take the help of and terrorism. And then we are ready for talks with on any issue," he added.



On Foreign Ministry alleging that was trying to change the demographic composition of Jammu and Kashmir, Swarup said that country has no locus standi to make such comments.



Asked about the comments by a senior Pakistani General that New Delhi should "shun enmity" with and jointly reap the benefit of the multi-billion dollar China- Economic Corridor project, he said it was a Chinese initiative which goes through sovereign part of and Indian concerns over the issue have already been conveyed to parties concerned.



The $46 billion CPEC aims to connect China's western parts with the Arabian sea through Balochistan's strategic Gwadar port. has already expressed concern over the project that also passes through Pakistan-occupied (PoK).

