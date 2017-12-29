Pak must demonstrate its desire to partner with US: Tillerson

must demonstrate its desire to collaborate with the US in its fight against terrorism, Tillerson said today.



In an op-ed published in The New York Times, Tillerson reiterated what the has been saying about for the past several months now after announced his South policy in August.



Trump while announcing his South Policy had criticised for not doing enough to combat" must contribute by combating terrorist groups on its own soil. We are prepared to partner with to defeat terror organisations seeking safe havens, but must demonstrate its desire to partner with us," Tillerson said."A commitment to stop Islamist and extremism also motivated the administration's decision to adopt a new South strategy, which focuses on That country cannot become a safe haven for terrorists, as it was in the days before the September 11 attacks," he wrote as he summarised up his key diplomatic accomplishments in the first year.Defeating remains one of Trump's highest priorities, Tillerson said."The administration's aggressive strategy to counter the Islamic State delegates greater authority to American military commanders on the battlefield, giving our forces more freedom and speed to do what they do best, in partnership with indigenous fighting forces," he asserted.As a result, the to Defeat the has accelerated operations and has recaptured virtually all of previously held Islamic State territory in and Syria, he said."While our military was helping clear and of Islamic State forces, our diplomats were following up with humanitarian aid and assistance, such as clearing land mines, restoring water and power, and getting children back in school," Tillerson wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)