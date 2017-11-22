Pak judicial body rejects govt's plea, releases 26/11 brain Hafiz Saeed

A Judicial Review Board of Pakistan's province on Wednesday ordered the release of attack mastermind and banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, who has been under house arrest since January.



Rejecting the government's plea to extend his detention for another three months, the board ordered Saeed's release.



"The is ordered to release JuD chief if he is not wanted in any other case," the board said.Last month, the board had allowed a 30-day extension to the detention of Saeed which will expire next week.The board's order paves the way for Saeed's release.On January 31, Saeed and his four aides - Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain - were detained by the for 90 days under the Anti- Act 1997 and the Fourth Schedule of Anti- Act 1997.Saeed's four aides were set free in the last week of October.The US has offered a $10 million bounty for Saeed.The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)