JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Indians most prone to online frauds among Asians
Business Standard

Pak judicial body rejects govt's plea, releases 26/11 brain Hafiz Saeed

The US has offered a $10 million bounty for Saeed

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

hafiz, pakistan, hafiz saeed
A Pakistani police officer escorts Hafiz Saeed (left), Chief of Pakistan's religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa, outside the party's headquarters in Lahore, Pakistan, on Monday. Photo: PTI

A Judicial Review Board of Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday ordered the release of Mumbai attack mastermind and banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, who has been under house arrest since January.

Rejecting the government's plea to extend his detention for another three months, the board ordered Saeed's release.


"The government is ordered to release JuD chief Hafiz Saeed if he is not wanted in any other case," the board said.

Last month, the board had allowed a 30-day extension to the detention of Saeed which will expire next week.

The board's order paves the way for Saeed's release.

On January 31, Saeed and his four aides - Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain - were detained by the Punjab government for 90 days under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and the Fourth Schedule of Anti- Terrorism Act 1997.

Saeed's four aides were set free in the last week of October.

The US has offered a $10 million bounty for Saeed.

The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, November 22 2017. 16:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements