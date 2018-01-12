Pak summons Indian envoy over 'ceasefire violation'

today summoned India's acting over alleged "unprovoked firing" by Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC) in which an elderly woman was killed. The claimed that a 65-year old woman was killed in Peer Khana village yesterday after Indian troops violated the ceasefire in Kot Kotera Sector. (South and Saarc) summoned the acting Indian and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces on January 11, the statement said. He said "despite calls for restraint, continues to indulge in ceasefire violations." "This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations, Faisal claimed. He said the ceasefire violations by are a "threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

