Pak Taliban claims it killed Benazir Bhutto

The Pakistani has claimed responsibility for the assassination of former in 2007, saying it killed her as she allegedly planned to collaborate with the US against the 'mujahideen' if she returned to power, says a book by the banned terror group. "The return of was planned at the behest of the Americans as they had given her a plan against the 'Mujahideed-e-Islam'. Baitullah had received information of the plan," the book claimed, in a reference to slain Pakistani founder reported that no group had claimed responsibility for Bhutto's until the claim in the Taliban's Urdu-language book titled 'Inqilab Mehsood South Waziristan From British Raj to American Imperialism'. Peoples Party (PPP) Bhutto, 54, was killed in a suicide attack in shortly after she had addressed an rally on December 27, 2007. Former had blamed the Tehreek- e- (TTP) for the attack but the outfit had denied it. The book says suicide bombers Bilal, also known as Saeed, and were tasked to carry out the attack on Bhutto. "Bomber Bilal first fired at from his pistol and the bullet hit her neck. Then he detonated his explosive jacket and blew himself up among the participants of the procession," the book claimed. has written the book and published it on November 30, 2017, at "Maseed Computer Centre in Barmal, in Afghanistan's Paktika province," according to details in the book. The 588-page book, which contains many photographs of leaders, was posted online. Military sources say most of the fighters, belonging to the Mehsud tribe, had crossed into Afghanistan's Paktika and Paktia provinces after the military launched a major offensive in 2009. The book says the was also involved in a suicide bombing two months earlier at Bhutto's procession in in October 2007, which had killed nearly 140 people though Bhutto had escaped unhurt. It revealed that had approved the attack on Bhutto's procession when she returned to to lead her party campaign for the 2008 parliamentary elections. "Despite attacks on Benazir Bhutto's procession in Karachi, the had not taken appropriate security measures that made it possible for the attackers to have easy access to in Rawalpindi," the book says. It says Ikramullah, a resident of Makeen town in South Waziristan, escaped from the and is still alive. It does not say if it is the same Ikramullah, who was declared an absconder by an anti-terrorism court along with five others, including Mehsud who was killed in a US drone strike in South Waziristan in 2009. Musharraf had been formally charged in the case by an anti-terrorism court in in August, 2017.

The ATC also declared Musharraf an absconder in the case. The court had named Musharraf in the case in February 2011. The former had on a number of occasions denied any involvement in the and dismissed the charges as politically-motivated. Bhutto's son and PPP had again blamed Musharraf for his mother's killing in his speech to supporters on her on December 27 last year. The five suspects in Bhutto's case Rafaqat Hussain, Husnain Gul, Sher Zaman, and were cleared of all charges in the trial last August. The ATC had, however, convicted two police officials Saud Aziz, who was police of when Bhutto was assassinated and Khurram Shahzad, a former of Police at Both were sentenced to 17 years in jail. In October, 2017, both were granted bail by the The book says investigators had blamed the for the killing of Bhutto but had initially denied involvement, insisting that her killers were the same people behind the assassinations of her father and two brothers and It said the leadership had denied any involvement in the until Bhutto's

