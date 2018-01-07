Pak will continue to have engagement with US: Janjua

will continue to have engagement "as far as possible" with the US despite all the "rhetoric" coming out of America, Tehmina Janjua has said.



"We need to continue to have a measured response to all the coming out of the US, Janjua said, delivering a lecture on 'Pakistans Foreign Policy Issues at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in yesterday.



"As far as possible wants to engage with the US because it is not only a global power but also has its presence in the region, and for us it's almost our neighbour," she was quoted as saying by the Dawn.In reply to a question, the said Trumps tweet on January 1 could be well thought out or he was just being his impulsive self, or it could be a result of any other reason such as the fact that the US is not doing well inShe said Trump's tweet on January 1 came for "many reasons" and is trying to analyse why the president's scathing remarks came."It could have been some briefing material given to him in the morning...What triggered it? Because we must not forget that the meetings we had with the Americans ( Mattis) before that were positive, yet on January 1 the New Years gift to the world were two tweets: there was one about and the other about"Why was the of the US at four oclock in the morning thinking about and In Iran, there was something happening there, but Pakistan, a question mark, she was quoted as saying by the daily.Trump in a tweet accused of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion aid over the last 15 years.The has suspended about USD 2 billion in security aid to for failing to clamp down on the Afghan and the Haqqani Network terror groups and dismantle their safe havens.She said Pakistan's concerns were highlighted in the"They were security provider role given to in our region; border management issues; the US National Security Strategy, 2017, which wasnt positive," she said.The said one of the reasons for the situation was the rise of as an economic and military power perceived as the challenger to the US dominance.She said in the "India-US nexus" was very much there."There were ungoverned spaces in Afghanistan, so when they talked about sanctuaries in Pakistan, wed been telling our American friends that as far as is concerned there is no organised presence of the Haqqani network. And if you have any information, through intelligence sharing we can address this issue," she said.

