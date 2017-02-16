Pakistan accuses India of trying to sabotage CPEC

India has been involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan, says Zakaria

India has been involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan, says Zakaria

on Thursday accused India of trying to "sabotage" the $46 billion China- Economic Corridor (CPEC).



Foreign Office Spokesman said that India was openly opposing the that links China's region with Pakistan's Gwadar port.



"We are aware of Indian government's plans to sabotage CPEC," he said, adding "India's interference in is not concealed."



Zakaria said Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in last year on charges of spying, had admitted of making an attempt to affect the work on CPEC, Zakaria said.



He claimed that India has been involved in terrorist activities in



"We have taken issue to the Secretary General about involvement of India in terrorist activities in "



He also accused India of endangering regional peace through it military buildup.



"Indian defence buildup is not in the interest of the region," Zakaria said.



"It is a matter of grave concern and endangering the peace in the region and disturbing the strategic balance."



last week had claimed that India was building a "secret nuclear city" and accumulated a stockpile of nuclear weapons which threatens to undermine the strategic balance of power in the region.



He also alleged that Indian atrocities against Kashmiris are continuing unabated and said that was committed to the Kashmiris' legitimate movement for self-determination.



He also accused India of "violating ceasefire on the Line of Control and Working Boundary resulting into loss of precious civilian lives".



He said has repeatedly lodged protest with India in this regard.

Press Trust of India