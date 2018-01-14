JUST IN
Business Standard

Meeting Donald Trump would be 'bitter pill' to swallow: Imran Khan

I was a staunch opponent of Pakistan's participation in the war on terror since it began in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks on the US, says Imran Khan

AP | PTI  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan's opposition leader Imran Khan speaks to the media | File Photo: PTI
Famed cricketer turned politician Imran Khan says meeting US President Donald Trump would be a "bitter pill" to swallow should he become Pakistan's prime minister in elections later this year, but added "I would meet him." In a press briefing on Sunday, Khan, who has an international reputation as a ladies man and at home is seen more as a religious conservative, said he has been a staunch opponent of Pakistan's participation in the war on terror since it began in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks on the US. "Pakistan had nothing to do with it," he said, adding he supported co-operation with the United States but not co- opting Pakistan's military into a ground battle with its own people in the tribal regions that border Afghanistan and where Afghan insurgents hide.

First Published: Sun, January 14 2018. 14:49 IST

