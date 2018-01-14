Meeting Donald Trump would be 'bitter pill' to swallow: Imran Khan

Famed cricketer turned politician says meeting would be a "bitter pill" to swallow should he become Pakistan's prime minister in elections later this year, but added "I would meet him." In a press briefing on Sunday, Khan, who has an reputation as a ladies man and at home is seen more as a religious conservative, said he has been a staunch opponent of Pakistan's participation in the war on terror since it began in 2001 following the attacks on the US. "Pakistan had nothing to do with it," he said, adding he supported co-operation with the United States but not co- opting Pakistan's military into a ground battle with its own people in the tribal regions that border Afghanistan and where Afghan insurgents hide.