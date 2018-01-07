Pakistan releases 147 Indian fishermen in goodwill gesture

today freed 147 Indian fishermen who were imprisoned in eight months ago for allegedly fishing in its territorial waters, according to a media report.



Police in confirmed that the fishermen were released in in a "goodwill gesture". They will be taken to and handed over to Indian officials tomorrow at the Wagah border, a said.



Their release follows a December announcement by Foreign Office that nearly 300 Indian fishermen would be freed in two phases till January 8. On December 28, had released the first batch of 145 Indian fishermen, who were held there on similar charges.The process for returning the 147 fishermen has been initiated, as they were set to travel to this afternoon on from the Cantonment railway station, reported.From Lahore, the fishermen will cross the Wagah border and return home, the report quoted Karachi's officials as saying.They said the of the fishermen were being borne by the Edhi Foundation, a Pakistan-based not-for-profit welfare organisation."Some 262 Indian fishermen remain imprisoned at Malir jail still," said.Fishermen from and are frequently detained for illegally fishing in each other's territorial waters since the does not have a clearly defined marine border and the wooden boats lack the technology to avoid being drifting away.Owing to prolonged bureaucratic and legal procedures, the fishermen usually languish in jail for several months.A number of non-governmental organisations in both and have raised the issue, pressing their governments to release arrested fishermen without much delay.

