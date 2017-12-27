Pakistan targets forward posts in Noushera

Pakistani troops today targeted forward posts along the (LoC) in Noushera sector in for nearly an hour, police said.



The small arms firing from across the border targeting forward posts in Noushera sector started around 9 am.



Indian troops retaliated and the exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 10 am, a said.There was noreport of any casualty in the incident, the said.The latest ceasefire violation by comes five days after Pakistani troops opened fire from across the border, leaving four Army personnel dead and another soldier injured in Keri sector of Rajouri on December 23.Indian troops also killed three Pakistani troops and injured another in retaliatory action at Rukh Chakri sector in Rawlakot on December 25.On December 24, Pakistani troops had targeted forward posts and villages in Shahpur sector of district.witnessed a total of 881 ceasefire violations this year, highest in the past seven years, along the and the International Border, resulting in the death of 34 people.According to officials, violated the ceasefire along the in 771 times till December 10, and 110 times along the IB till November-end.In these incidents of firing from across the border, 30 people -- 14 Army personnel, 12 civilians and four BSF personnel -- were killed.The truce between and along the International Border, the and the Actual Ground Position Line in came into force in November 2003.shares a 3,323-km-long border with of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the fall in Jammu and

