Pakistan violates ceasefire for the sixth time in six days; BSF retaliates

Pakistani troops fired at and shelled Jammu district's Arnia sector for the sixth successive day, prompting the (BSF) to fire back, a senior officer said.

The officer said the firing by Pak Rangers started at around 2100 hours yesterday and intermittent firing continued till 0530 hours today.

"At about 2100 hours Pak Rangers started unprovoked firing in the Arnia Sector and later also fired mortar shells. The Indian forces effectively and strongly retaliated and suppressed the enemy fire in few minutes along the IB in Arnia sector," the officer said.

There were no casualties among personnel or civilians, he added.

Yesterday, a woman was killed and five other civilians were injured when troops heavily shelled (BoP) and villages through the intervening night of September 16 and September 17.

On September 16, Pakistani troops opened fire with small and heavy weapons at BoPs and border hamlets of Arnia Sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)