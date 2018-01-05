Pakistani troops violate ceasefire in Poonch district

The today resorted to shelling and also fired from small arms and automatic weapons along the Line of Control (LoC) in and Kashmir's district.



The retaliated strongly.



" Army resorted to unprovoked firing of small arms and automatic weapons and also shelling from late this afternoon in Shahpur sector of district along the LoC," a said.Indian troops replied back, he said.On the night of January 3, troops had resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic weapons and mortars along the in Rajouri sector.The same morning, Rangers violated the ceasefire and resorted to sniper fire on a forward post along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector of Samba district killing R P Hazra.

