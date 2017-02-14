Palaniswamy stakes claim to form govt

Newly elected AIADMK Legislature Party Leader Edappadi K Palaniswamy today met governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and staked claim to form the government.
In his brief meeting with the Governor, Palaniswamy presented a list of MLAs supporting his claim.
Some senior leaders and ministers also accompanied Palaniswamy, according to sources.
Palaniswamy greeted the governor with a bouquet.
He was elected AIADMK Legislature Party leader replacing V K Sasikala shortly after the Supreme Court convicted her in the disproportionate assets case.
Last week, the Governor had met Panneerselvam and later Sasikala, who had staked claim to form the government.
It was not known how many MLAs attended the legislature party meeting chaired by Sasikala earlier in the day.
The Madras High Court was yesterday informed by the state public prosecutor that 119 AIADMK MLAs were staying in the resort, near here, on their own volition.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU