Palaniswamy stakes claim to form govt

He was elected AIADMK leader after Sasikala was convicted by SC in disproportionate assets case

Newly elected Legislature Party Leader Edappadi K today met governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and staked claim to form the government.



In his brief meeting with the Governor, presented a list of MLAs supporting his claim.



Some senior leaders and ministers also accompanied Palaniswamy, according to sources.



greeted the governor with a bouquet.



He was elected Legislature Party leader replacing shortly after the Supreme Court convicted her in the disproportionate assets case.



Last week, the Governor had met Panneerselvam and later Sasikala, who had staked claim to form the government.



It was not known how many MLAs attended the legislature party meeting chaired by earlier in the day.



The Madras High Court was yesterday informed by the state public prosecutor that 119 MLAs were staying in the resort, near here, on their own volition.

