Palestinians will not be 'blackmailed' by Trump funding

Business Standard

AFP  |  Jerusalem 

The Palestinians will not be "blackmailed" by US President Donald Trump, a senior official said today, after he threatened to cut aid to them worth more than USD 300 million a year.

"We will not be blackmailed," senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi said in a statement.


"President Trump has sabotaged our search for peace, freedom and justice.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 11:05 IST

