Palestinians will not be 'blackmailed' by Trump funding

-
ALSO READTrump to undergo customary presidential physical Russia slams Trump's 'imperial' national security strategy After stopping aid for Pakistan, Trump threatens same action against Palestinians China: Trump's security policy shows Cold War mentality Pakistan rejects US accusations over counterterrorism efforts
-
The Palestinians will not be "blackmailed" by US President Donald Trump, a senior official said today, after he threatened to cut aid to them worth more than USD 300 million a year.
"We will not be blackmailed," senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi said in a statement.
"President Trump has sabotaged our search for peace, freedom and justice.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU