Palwal rampage: Accused undergoes surgery in Delhi, police

The Police today was unable to record the statement of the ex- officer, who allegedly bludgeoned six people to death in Palwal, as he was in the ICU of a hospital after undergoing a surgery.



A day after 45-year-old went on a deadly rampage that sent shockwaves through the town, the family members of the victims held a protest and demanded adequate compensation and a job to the next of kin of the victims.



They blocked the road outside the civil hospital where the bodies of the victims were kept.Later, the administration announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the next of kin of the victims.Dhankhad, believed to be mentally ill, was nabbed soon after he went on the killing spree in the early hours of Tuesday. He had sustained serious injuries in a scuffle with the police."We have yet not been able to record the accused's statement as he is still not in a position to do so. He is currently admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital," SP Sulochana Gajraj said.Dhankhad, an ex- lieutenant, was presently working as a sub-divisional with the Haryana's Agriculture Department, the SP said.He was operated at Delhi's yesterday."He had suffered injury and was found to have epidural hematoma (EDH), which is an intracranial hemorrhage between the outer membrane of the brain and the skull. We operated on him and removed the blood clot," Dr Karam Chand Sharma, of the department of at the hospital, said."He is in the ICU and was taken off the ventilator in the morning. His condition is stable but he is yet to gain consciousness," he said.Meanwhile in Palwal, the last rites of the victims were performed in the evening.Karan Singh Dalal, from Palwal, slammed the government for offering the victims' families "meagre" compensation."The compensation is too meagre and is like insulting the families of those who have lost their bread earners," he said.Dalal demanded that the next of kin of the victims be given a compensation of Rs 1 crore.He blamed the police and the government for failing to act on time which could have prevented the horrific crime.Dalal said the kin of victims should get Rs 1 crore in compensation as the accused was a government employee, whose history of violent behaviour, the government had failed to take notice of.Dhankhad had carried out the attacks between 2 AM and 4 AM yesterday with the help of a 3-feet iron rod. He was finally arrested around 7 AM.Dhankhad's first victim was a 37-year-old watchman after which he targeted a woman, an attendant of a patient who was sleeping in the corridor of a private hospital here.Two middle aged security guards and a were also among his victims.Panic had spread in after the ex-serviceman went on the killing spree.CCTV footage at the hospital, where he attacked the woman, shows the accused wearing a trouser and a sweater entering the hospital.In less than two hours, Dhankhad had killed six people, hitting them on the with the iron rod he was carrying.The horrific incident sent shockwaves in town, which is nearly 80 km fromWhen the police finally caught him, Dhankhad tried to resist and even assaulted the police before being overpowered.MLA Dalal said the accused was employed as an SDO with the and posted in Nuh.Police had shown laxity in taking action against the accused after he had misbehaved with a woman, who was a resident of Palwal, Dalal claimed.Two years back also an FIR had been registered against Dhankhad in connection with a fight, he said.Dalal claimed that Dhankhad had been removed from the on medical grounds."The fact that accused was mentally unsound was known long before. The question is how did the Agriculture Department not know his history. The accused was known to enter into fights with his neighbours and with his own family," Dalal said."How was he being allowed to continue in service despite his violent behaviour, this is a lapse which they must answer," the MLA said.

