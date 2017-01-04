Pamela Anderson requests Obama to consider pardoning Assange

"Baywatch" star has requested President to consider "pardoning" after his website WikiLeaks leaked hacked Democratic emails in the run up to US Presidential last year.

The 49-year-old actress has penned a letter to Obama, who will step down as the American leader later this week, in a bid to stop the investigation into the hacking scandal.

"...I request that you consider Pardoning in your last days in office. It would be a bold and exciting move for the time we live in- the information age generation. Please stop the grand jury investigation, and the bullying that is turning the world off America.

"We must stop making Julian (or Russia) the scapegoat - Kids are smarter than this, and it is very divisive and tearing generations apart. It simply must end - and is doable by the stroke of your pen. (sic)" Anderson wrote.

The actress, who posted the letter on her official website, went on to state that she knows if President Obama made the decision to call off the investigation it would cause uproar but thinks it's vital for the world going forward.

"It may not be popular at first - but nothing worth anything is. There will be a dawning and utter gratitude - as people wake up. I understand Julian has been painted a bad guy - but he is not. He is a genius worth protection. The contents of the what he has published through Wikileaks are pure and uncensored.

"They are just the truth - the distraction tactics are see through - it creates mistrust ... Julian and Wikileaks are essential - especially in this political climate. We need truth tellers more than ever (sic)," she continued.

Anderson concluded by asking Obama to think about Julian and his children, who live in his native Australia as he is only trying to "protect" people from corruption.

"And for Julian to be able to travel freely. See his children and his mother. He is protecting and informing us all. He has no agenda but to help end corruption of governments and empower people.