PAN number must for excise, service taxpayers for GST registration

CBEC asked its field offices to launch an awareness campaign and outreach programmes

The department has made it mandatory for central excise duty and service taxpayers to obtain a valid number before they can be migrated to the new goods and services (GST) set-up.



Despite the political impasse putting a question mark on the planned rollout of the new regime from April 1, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) continues to do the groundwork with April 1 as the target date.



will subsume central excise and service tax, and the has initiated the process of migrating these taxpayers to the new regime through an issuance of a provisional registration number.



"Every person registered under any of the earlier laws and having a valid shall be issued a certificate of registration on a provisional basis," said in an order.



For excise and service assessees without a valid number, said, "The assessee needs to obtain the number and update the registration details on the portal before the assessee can be migrated to GST".



has also asked its field offices to launch an awareness campaign and outreach programmes to facilitate migration of all excise and service taxpayers to the network by January-end.



The provisional registration, which will be generated on the basis of PAN, will be called Goods and Services Identification Number (GSTIN). Also, a provisional ID and password will be provided which the excise and service taxpayers must use to log in to the portal — gst.Gov.In — and fill the required details and upload the supporting documents, it said.



After providing the requisite details, an (Application Reference Number) would be communicated to the assessee by GSTN (GST-Network). Once an is communicated, the assessee "would migrate to on the scheduled rollout date with the issue of provisional certificate", it said, adding that is making all-out efforts for smooth implementation of by April 1, 2017.



It further said that in the regime, one unique registration for a single will be issued and the existing assessees will be given one provisional ID per state where the place of business is registered in the current excise or service regime. The remaining registrations in a state could be added as an additional place of business on the GSTN portal.



The government is looking to roll out by April 2017, but issues like jurisdiction over assessees and taxation rights over high seas have become sticking points at the Council deliberations. The Council will meet on January 16 to thrash out a consensus on the vexed issues.

Press Trust of India