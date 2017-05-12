Pandits raise security, Kashmir employees' issue with CM

An organization of displaced Kashmiri Pandits today raised the issue of security of its employees serving in Kashmir and places of worships with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. An organization of displaced Kashmiri Pandits today raised the issue of security of its employees serving in Kashmir and places of worships with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

"We have met Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today and raised the issues of concern to the community like the of security of employees serving in Kashmir and places of worship as well," All Party Migrant Coordination Committee (APMCC) Chairman Vinod Pandita.

Pandita said that employees who have been posted under Prime Minister's Employment Package in Kashmir have developed fear psychosis in view of the recent increase of violent incidents in the Kashmir Valley.

"We have also raised the issue of release of their salaries with the CM and demanded that till the security situation becomes conducive, they should be allowed to stay back (outside the valley)," he said.