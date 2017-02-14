Panneerselvam camp rejects Palaniswamy's election as AIADMK chief

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Panneerselvam. Photo: PTI
An unfazed O Panneerselvam camp on Tuesday rejected the appointment of VK Sasikala loyalist Edappadi K Palaniswamy as AIADMK Legislature Party leader.

"Nobody has the authority to elect anybody," was the terse response from School Education Minister K Pandiarajan, a supporter of Panneerselvam.



He was responding to reporters' queries to Palaniswamy being elected the Legislature Party leader, hours after the Supreme Court upheld a trial court verdict against AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala in a disproportionate assets case.

Palaniswami was elected at a meeting of party MLAs chaired by Sasikala held at a resort, where the legislators have been staying for last few days following the revolt by Panneerselvam.

