Panneerselvam camp rejects Palaniswamy's election as AIADMK chief

Palaniswami was elected at a meeting of party MLAs chaired by Sasikala held at a resort

Palaniswami was elected at a meeting of party MLAs chaired by Sasikala held at a resort

An unfazed camp on Tuesday rejected the appointment of VK loyalist Edappadi K Palaniswamy as Legislature Party leader.



"Nobody has the authority to elect anybody," was the terse response from School Education Minister K Pandiarajan, a supporter of Panneerselvam.



He was responding to reporters' queries to Palaniswamy being elected the Legislature Party leader, hours after the Supreme Court upheld a trial court verdict against General Secretary in a disproportionate assets case.



Palaniswami was elected at a meeting of party MLAs chaired by held at a resort, where the legislators have been staying for last few days following the revolt by Panneerselvam.

Press Trust of India