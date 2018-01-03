Parryware launches droplet faucets priced at Rs 925

-
Sanitary ware products maker Parryware today said it has launched a range of droplet faucets, priced at Rs 925 and is available across 7,000 outlets in India.
The new quarter turn range of faucets comes with unique lever design providing a sturdier grip, thereby adding to the overall aesthetics and style of one's bathroom, the company said in a statement.
"Faucets serve as the finishing touches of bathroom spaces, allowing the homeowner to personalise the space as per his or her need," Roca Bathrooms Product Pvt Ltd Managing Director K E Ranganathan said.
Parryware is a flagship brand of Roca India.
Nykaa.com adds Huda beauty to its portfolio
Multi-brand beauty platform Nykaa.com today said it has added Dubai-based brand Huda beauty to its portfolio.
The brand will be will exclusively available on Nykaa.com from January 6, 2018, the company said in a statement.
Huda Kattan is a Dubai-based beauty blogger and make-up artist. Her namesake brand Huda Beauty will launch and exclusively be available on Nykaa.com.
iBahn Illumination launches two chip-on-board lights
Smart LED lights maker iBahn Illumination today announced the launch of its app-operated chip-on-board (COB) lighting solutions series PRIMA and ELITE.
PRIMA offers reflector-based spotlights with fixed and adjustable spots. ELITE is a lens-based spotlight with a modular design of four different reflector attachments, the company said.
"COB allows for a higher packing density than the surface-mount technology, resulting in more intensity, choice of beam angles and better light quality for the user," Arjun Shahani, co-founder and COO, iBahn Illumination, said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
