Partial results: Valls, Hamon advance in French primary

Whoever wins the Jan. 29 primary runoff will face the April-May presidential election

Whoever wins the Jan. 29 primary runoff will face the April-May presidential election

Partial results suggest that Manuel Valls, a center-leaning former prime minister who rallied France together after extremist attacks, will confront stalwart Socialist in the country's left-wing presidential primary runoff.



Organisers of today's first round of primary voting said Hamon, a former government minister, was leading with 35.2 per cent followed by Valls with 31.6 per cent, based on more than one-third of the vote count.



Whoever wins the Jan. 29 primary runoff will face the April-May presidential election battling more popular candidates from the far right to the far left riding frustration with immigration and economic stagnation.



Hamon would tax robots, legalise cannabis and give all citizens 750 euros a month.



Valls paints himself as a bastion against populism and would continue pro-business reforms.

AP/ PTI