Paswan demands Nitish's apology for criticising Union Budget

Observing that the Centre has offered a slew of bonanza to in the Union for 2015-16, Union Minister today sought Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's apology for his diatribes against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The announcement of construction of an AIIMS like institution, special package on the lines of Andhra Pradesh among other sops for in the Union augurs well for the future which must be appreciated by one and all, the Union Food and Consumers Affairs Minister told reporters here.

Paswan asked the chief minister to see the difference in approach of the UPA and towards development and welfare of the state.



While the UPA had ignored Bihar’s justified demand for the special package despite the chief minister wooing the Congress since split with the NDA, the Narendra Modi has accommodated aspirations of the people of by straightway announcing special package and other sops in spite of Kumar’s persistent attack on the prime minister and the BJP-led government, Paswan stated.



Charging the senior JD(U) leader for nursing ill-will towards Modi for years, Paswan, recalled that Kumar had cancelled his dinner for the BJP leaders, including the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi in June 2010 during the Saffron party’s national executive in Patna.



Now that the Modi-led at the Centre has translated his intention for development of into actions, it’s time that Kumar apologise for his sustained tirade against the prime minister and the BJP, the LJP supremo said.



Taking the chief minister to task for passing the buck on the Centre for economic backwardness of the state, Paswan said that the Union Budget’s proposal comprising special package for and other sops have taken away the Kumar’s excuse that the state has no funds.



The Union Minister further noted that the special package has been given to at the time when Kumar is at the helm of the affairs.



Now that the Centre has opened its coffers for by raising the states’ share in central taxes by ten per cent to 42 per cent on the basis of the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission, the onus is on the chief minister to deliver on development fronts with liberal central assistance from here onwards, the LJP supremo said.



Apparently seeking to exploit rift between Kumar and his immediate predecessor Jitan Ram Manjhi who had demitted office, Paswan charged Kumar for ousting Manjhi after insulting him and wanted to know the chief minister’s stand whether he will be implementing decisions of his predecessor.



He further asked Kumar to clarify on Manjhi’s charge that the chief minister had got the Niwas in Delhi “purified” after the latter demitted office and said the former chief minister’s allegations should be probed.