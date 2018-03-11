Patient's severed leg put under his head as pillow at UP govt hospital

A man's leg, which got severed in a bus accident, was allegedly used as a to prop him up at the state-run here, prompting the government to suspend four staff and order a departmental probe into it. Ghanshyam (28) claimed that the hospital staff put the severed leg under his as a He had lost the leg in the accident on Saturday and was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. Sadhna Kaushik, the medical college's principal, said a four-member committee has been formed to find out who put the severed leg under the patient's Meanwhile, UP today expressed sorrow over the incident. A UP said, "The UP has announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the youth. The chief minister, while taking a serious stand on the incident, has directed that stringent action be initiated against the guilty persons." The said, "The principal secretary, medical education has been directed to submit a detailed action taken report tomorrow pertaining to the incident." had late last night directed suspension of two doctors and two nurses with immediate effect on the ground of laxity in discharging their duty. As the video of the man lying on a stretcher in the hospital with the severed leg under his went viral on social and electronic media, Kaushik said strict action would be taken against those found guilty. "He (the patient) was given immediate medical aid. The doctor looked for something to raise his The patient's attendant used the leg for the same.

We've set up a committee. Strict action will be taken if our staff is found to be at fault," she said, adding, "It appears to be a case of mischief." " of the Dr will the committee and it will give its report in 48 hours. Action will be based on the findings of the report," she said. ' is 300 km from state capital Lucknow, and the is affiliated to the Bundelkhand University, It serves many districts in Uttar Pradesh's backward Bundelkhand region. A said the staff who have been suspended are Dr (senior resident - orthopaedics), Dr (emergency medical officer), sister in-charge and Shashi Srivastava, a Instructions have been issued to initiate departmental action against Dr Praveen Saraogi, an in the orthopaedics department, the said. According to the medical college authorities, the CCTV footage would be reviewed to find out who was responsible for placing the severed leg as a said stringent action will be taken against the guilty after the inquiry. Deputy said the will take action once the full information about the incident is available. Ghanshyam was a cleaner of the school bus which, on its way to the institute, overturned in Mauranipur, 65 km from Jhansi, as the tried to avoid a collision with a tractor-trolley. Nearly a dozen children were injured in the accident, the police said. He lost his leg in the accident and was sent to the medical college after preliminary treatment at a local health centre. The incident at the Maharani Laxmibai Medical College is the latest in the list of several controversies to have hit Uttar Pradesh's healthcare, including the death of several children at a Gorakhpur hospital last year allegedly due to oxygen shortage.

