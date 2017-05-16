Patnaik urges PM to set up National Institute of New Energy in Odisha

-
ALSO READAmid Modi and BJP's Odisha push, CM Naveen Patnaik looks to reinvent image BJP unveils its twin agenda to win Odisha Naveen Patnaik faces his first big challenge in 17 years Naveen Patnaik's copter air-borne for 45 mins, engineer suspended People to be at the core of Odisha's investment strategy: Naveen Patnaik
-
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to start construction of the proposed National Institute of New Energy and Innovation (NINEI) in the state.
Though the Odisha government has allocated about 73.86 acres of land free of cost near IIT, Bhubaneswar for the construction of the proposed NINEI, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is yet to take possession of the land and start construction of the building, Patnaik said in a letter to Modi.
"I am happy to share with you that in the renewable energy sector, Government of Odisha has taken several initiatives in accordance with the national development goals including the recent announcement of the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy 2016," Patnaik had earlier written to the Prime Minister.
In order to promote research and innovation in the renewable energy sector, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy had decided to set up in Odisha, Patnaik added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU