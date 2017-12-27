Pb CM seeks proposal for memorial at Guru Teg Bahadur's jail

Amarinder Singh has directed the director of the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department to submit a proposal for the development of a memorial in where Guru Teg Bahadur was imprisoned.



Guru Teg Bahadur was the ninth Sikh guru and was believed to have been confined in for three months on the orders of Mughal



A demand for the same had been raised by the 'head granthi' and the of the historic Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib from where the had returned here yesterday.Singh, who convened a high-level meeting at his official residence within hours of his return, also accepted other demands raised by Head and in a memorandum, an official release said today.These included strengthening and widening of roads within 10-km radius of the gurdwara, as well as beautification of the road from Gate (near Talanian) to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Gate, passing through Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib and GurdwaraThe also directed the to work out detailed proposals and estimates to implement these projects at the earliest.Singh had visited the gurdwara to pay his respects to the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, his sons, Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Singh, and his motherHe directed officials to undertake the beautification and development of the area for the large number of devotees visiting the gurdwara every day.The also gave approval for the construction of 10 bathrooms in the area adjoining Fatehgarh Sahib for devotees who converge there during 'Shaheedi Jor Mela'.

