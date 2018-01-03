Peas move up on retailers' demand

Barring a rise in peas prices on pick up in retailers demand, other pulses held steady at the wholesale pulses today in thin trade.



Marketmen attributed the rise in peas prices to uptick in demand from retailers.



In the national capital, peas white and green went up by Rs 100 each to Rs 2,750-2,775 and Rs 2,800-2,900 per quintal, respectively.Following are today's pulses rates (in Rs per quintal):Urad Rs 4,000-5,600, Urad Chilka (local) Rs 5,000-5,100, Urad best Rs 5,100-5,600, Dhoya Rs 5,500-5,700, Moong Rs 4,800-5,500, Dal Moong Chilka local Rs 5,600-5,800, Moong Dhoya local Rs 6,200-6,700 and best quality Rs 6,700-6,900.Masoor small Rs 3,700-3,850, bold Rs 3,800-3,950, Dal Masoor local Rs 3,900-4,300, best quality Rs 4,000-4,400, Malka local Rs 4,200-4,400, best Rs 4,300-4,600, Moth Rs 3,500-3,900, Arhar Rs 4,200 Dal Arhar Dara Rs 6,000-7,900.Gram Rs 4,300-4,850, Gram dal (local) Rs 4,900-5,300, best quality Rs 5,300-5,400, Besan (35 kg), Shakti bhog Rs 2,200, Rajdhani Rs 2,200, Rajma Chitra Rs 6,000-8,300, Kabuli Gram small Rs 7,400-8,400, Dabra Rs 2,700-2,800, Imported Rs 4,700-5,100, Lobia Rs 4,000-4,200, Peas white Rs 2,750-2,775 and green Rs 2,800-2,900.

