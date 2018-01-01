People make merry on New Year's Day

People welcomed the New Year on a note of merriment with large crowds thronging to various tourist and spots and popular places of worship in the city and elsewhere in the state.



Large crowds were seen at Alipore Zoo, Victoria Memorial, and St. in central part of the city.



The recently inaugurated '7 Wonders of the World' at the Eco Park also witnessed a huge turnout.Large crowds were also seen at shopping malls while multiplexes ran houseful shows.Over a lakh devotees congregated at the Dakshineswar Kali temple, a said.After a fire works display last night during New Year's eve at sea resort Digha, thousands of tourists were today seen holidaying on the beaches there.At the eateries of Park Street, the Christmas-New Year celebration spot since the British rule, many savoured the special New Year's lunch spread.To ensure there is no threat to revelry, the police have made heavy security arrangements in different parts of the city and elsewhere.greeted the people last night on the occasion in a tweet: "Smile Smile Always Smile. Happy New Year 2018.

