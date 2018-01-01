People welcome New Year with fervour in TN

: The new year was welcomed with fervour across and in neighbouring with people thronging places of worship in the wee hours of today.



Special poojas were conducted in various temples including the famous in Chennai, in Tiruttani and Meenakshi Sundareshwarar temple in among others.



Similarly, mass prayers were held as the clock struck 12 at the famous and Annai Vailankanni Shrine (Our Lady of Good Health), Besant Nagar in and in district.Governor Banwarilal Purohit, K Palaniswami, Working M K Stalin, Vaiko and also extended their wishes on the occasion.In Puducherry, devotees offered prayers at the famous while others visited the Ashram in the Union Territory.Several cultural programmes were organised as part of welcoming the new year while police maintained strict vigil across the State.thanked God for the peaceful festivities to welcome the New Year on beach road."All went well. Thank God. Drones did their job and so did the preparations and plans and also briefings," she tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)