Peru bus plunge kills 48: police

A bus plunged over a seaside cliff in Peru, killing at least 48 people after a collision with a truck on a precarious stretch known as the "devil's curve," officials said.



The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers north of the capital, to with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.



It plunged 100 meters and landed upside down on rocks at the edge of the sea.The incident "left at least 48 victims" dead, the statement posted on the Interior Ministry's website said, revising an earlier toll of 36.Efforts to recover bodies from the overturned vehicle were suspended at nightfall because the tide had risen and reached the bus, the police said.A police helicopter had winched some rescue workers to the wreck of the blue bus while others made the precarious journey down on foot with the assistance of ropes.The sent a patrol boat to assist the rescuers trying to get everyone out before the tide came in.There were several survivors, although most on board the bus perished.Maria Elena Aguilar, of in El Callao, said her facility received five patients with multiple injuries.One other survivor was taken to a different hospital.The accident took place on a coastal highway about 45 kilometers north of the capital Lima, said Dino Escudero,The on which the tragedy occurred is only used by trucks and buses, as cars travel a different route.It is a dangerous sea-hugging road where fog is frequent and high humidity can make the roadway slippery.The bus had a lot of experience and was working with an assistant, said Luis Martinez, a of de Porres, which owned the bus.Martinez could not confirm whether the had been killed or injured, but added that the bus underwent a mechanical check before leaving Huacho.More than 2,500 people died in traffic accidents in in 2016, according to official figures.

