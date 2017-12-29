Peru's president and rival face questions in corruption case

The of and one of his leading political rivals were due to be questioned by prosecutors investigating payments to politicians by Brazilian construction company



and former Congresswoman have been summoned by anti-corruption prosecutors in separate investigations.



Both were told to appear behind closed doors but Fujimori rebuffed previous summons and may do so again. The and Fujimori, of the in Congress, have denied wrongdoing.The questions come shortly after Kuczynski narrowly avoided impeachment over the corruption allegations and then set off protests by pardoning jailed former Alberto Fujimori.Many Peruvians believe the pardon was done to secure support from another political party led by Fujimori's son.The former of has admitted that company executives paid bribes and campaign contributions to secure public works contracts.Kuczynski, a 79-year-old former Wall Street banker, was already unpopular when an opposition-led investigative committee revealed documents showing made USD 782,000 in payments to his private consulting firm more than a decade ago. The payments were made during years Kuczynski served as acame under scrutiny because of an apparent reference to her when she was a in 2011 found on the phone of the former CEO, who admitted to Peruvian prosecutors that the company gave money to her.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)