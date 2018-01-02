JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Fidel Castro's signed cigar box may fetch USD 20k at auction

Four of family killed as jeep falls into pond in Rajasthan
Business Standard

Pete Wentz, girlfriend Meagan Camper expecting second child

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Musician Pete Wentz and his girlfriend Megan Camper are set to welcome their second child together.

The Fall Out Boy bassist, 38, and his model partner, 28, announced the news on social.


"Happy New Year! We're kicking the year off with news of the best gift yet, (baby girl) coming to our family in 2018... love Pete, Meagan, Bronx and Saint," Wentz captioned his Instagram post.

The pair, who began dating in 2011, are already parents to son Saint Lazslo, three; and Wentz shares son Bronx Mowgli, nine, with ex-wife Ashlee Simpson Ross.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements