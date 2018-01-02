Pete Wentz, girlfriend Meagan Camper expecting second child

and his girlfriend are set to welcome their second child together.



The bassist, 38, and his partner, 28, announced the on social.



"Happy New Year! We're kicking the year off with of the best gift yet, (baby girl) coming to our family in 2018... love Pete, Meagan, Bronx and Saint," captioned his post.The pair, who began dating in 2011, are already parents to son Saint Lazslo, three; and son Bronx Mowgli, nine, with ex-wife

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)