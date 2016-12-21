Peter was part of conspiracy from start: CBI in Sheena murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday told a Mumbai court that former media baron Peter Mukerjea, accused in the murder case, did not come to Mumbai with his wife Indrani in April 2012, because he feared it would show his complicity.

The court is hearing arguments on framing of charges in Sheena murder case.

Prosecutors Bharat Badami and Kavita Patil on Tuesday said Indrani came to Mumbai on April 23, 2012, a day before murder. Peter came three days later, because he feared he would be arrested if the murder ever came to light and it was seen that he was with Indrani at the time.

Indrani was informing Peter about every step taken by her in the meantime, Badami said.

After Sheena got engaged with Rahul, Peter's son from first wife Shabnam Singh, only Shabnam and Sheena's father Siddharth Das blessed the couple but not Peter, the prosecutor said, because "Peter was unhappy about this relationship".

Indrani spoke to Peter on phone even from a spot she identified for disposal of Sheena's body, which "cannot be a coincidence", Badami said, adding that "he (Peter) was part and parcel of the conspiracy".

The prosecutor said for two years before the murder Indrani and Sheena were not on talking terms. But on the day of the murder, Indrani invited her to dinner.

Peter told his house help (after the murder) that "Indrani has separated Sheena and Rahul", which "discloses that Peter had full knowledge of murder," said Badami.

Peter never lodged any missing person complaint after Sheena disappeared, the prosecutor said.

By killing Sheena, her daughter from relationship with Siddharth Das, Indrani ensured that she did not face any embarrassment due to Rahul marrying Sheena, and all the properties would go to Vidhie (Indrani's daughter with former husband and co-accused Sanjeev Khanna), Badami said.

today finished its arguments. Defence is likely to begin their arguments on Thursday.