Petition seeks CBI probe into Mumbai pub tragedy

An 18-year-old student today approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a investigation into the December 29 fire tragedy at an upscale pub at Kamala Mills compound in central in which 14 people died.



Garv Sud, a city resident studying in the United Kingdom, also urged the that the culpable homicide charge under Section 304 of the be pressed against the owners of too.



"The was filed today. We will wait for it to come up for hearing once the high resumes after the vacation on January 4," Sud's said."It is not enough to just book the owners of '1 Above' pub for culpable homicide and negligence. The owners of Kamala Mills are equally responsible for the incident. The should be asked to probe the incident," the said.The Police today arrested two managers of the '1 Above' pub, but the main accused - the pub's owners - are still at large.

