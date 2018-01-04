Petrobras agrees to pay nearly USD 3 bn to settle US suit

has agreed to pay USD 2.95 billion to settle a class action suit in brought on behalf of investors harmed by a huge corruption scandal at the Brazilian state giant, the company said today.



"The agreement, which is subject to approval by the court, is intended to resolve all pending and prospective claims by purchasers of securities in the United States and by purchasers of securities that are listed for trading in the United States," said in a statement filed with Brazilian and US market regulators.



The company, which admits no guilt under the settlement, proposes making the payment in two USD 983 million installments, followed by a third payment of USD 984 million.The first payment would be made within 10 days of the settlement's preliminary approval by the judge, the second within 10 days of a definitive green light and the final one within six months or by January 15, 2019, whichever comes first.The settlement would be reflected in the company's fourth quarter 2017 earnings."The agreement does not constitute any admission of wrongdoing or misconduct by In the agreement, expressly denies liability," the statement said.The company asserted that it was a "victim" itself in the scandal, called Operation Car Wash, which is the biggest anti- corruption probe in Brazilian history.The scandal started in 2014 with the uncovering of systemic embezzlement and bribery involving a network of politicians and company executives.Some of Brazil's biggest figures and politicians have since been arrested or investigated.Petrobras, Brazil's biggest company, was cited as one of the entities at the heart of the affair, in which in it is estimated to have lost more than USD 2 billion.said in the statement it has recovered USD 450 million in funds tracked down in the probe, and "will continue to pursue all available legal remedies from culpable companies and individuals."said the agreement would eliminate the risk of an adverse verdict, which could have "a material adverse effect on the company and its financial situation, and puts an end to the uncertainties, burdens and costs of protracted litigation."The lawsuit was filed by individuals and pension funds that had invested in through complex financial products.Those had been acquired at a price based on the estimated value of Petrobras's assets.After the scandal broke, however, the company's assets were depreciated, causing losses for numerous investors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)