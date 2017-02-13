PFC Q3 net profit jumps 23% to Rs 1,949 cr

(PFC) on Monday reported an over 23 per cent surge in standalone net profit to Rs 1,949.91 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,582.32 crore for the corresponding quarter of the last financial year (FY), said in a filing on Monday.

According to the statement, total has increased to Rs 7,063.08 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 6,994.10 crore in the same period of the last FY.

It also informed the about the non-performing asset provision of Rs 51.19 crore for the current quarter and Rs 475.50 crore for the nine months ended on December 31, 2016.

It also stated that the gross NPA stood at Rs 7,302.67 crore as on December 31, 2016, whereas it was Rs 7,520.21 crore on March 31, 2016.