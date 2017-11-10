Drug firm Pfizer Q2 net dips 12% to Rs 111 cr

on Friday reported a 12 per cent dip in standalone net profit to Rs 111.15 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.



The company had posted a net profit of Rs 126.33 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, said in a filing to



Standalone from operations rose to Rs 571.11 crore as against Rs 557.66 crore for the same period year ago.of were today trading at Rs 1,900 in afternoon trade on BSE, up by 8.13 per cent from previous close.