JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Alkem Labs Q2 net up 14% at Rs 327 cr on robust sales
Business Standard

Drug firm Pfizer Q2 net dips 12% to Rs 111 cr

Standalone revenue from operations rose to Rs 571.11 crore as against Rs 557.66 crore for same period year ago

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pfizer Q2 net dips 12 pc at Rs 111.15 cr

Drug firm Pfizer on Friday reported a 12 per cent dip in standalone net profit to Rs 111.15 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 126.33 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer said in a filing to BSE.


Standalone revenue from operations rose to Rs 571.11 crore as against Rs 557.66 crore for the same period year ago.

Shares of Pfizer were today trading at Rs 1,900 in afternoon trade on BSE, up by 8.13 per cent from previous close.

First Published: Fri, November 10 2017. 16:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements