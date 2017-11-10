Drug firm Pfizer Q2 net dips 12% to Rs 111 cr

-
ALSO READFalling Enbrel, Prevnar sales drag Pfizer revenue down 8% to $1.15 bn No dearth of suitors for consumer health business, says Pfizer Pfizer may sell or spin off its $15-billion consumer healthcare business Pfizer's pneumonia vaccine now part of immunisation programme India's patent to Pfizer will bar poor's access to pneumonia vaccine abroad
-
Drug firm Pfizer on Friday reported a 12 per cent dip in standalone net profit to Rs 111.15 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 126.33 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer said in a filing to BSE.
Standalone revenue from operations rose to Rs 571.11 crore as against Rs 557.66 crore for the same period year ago.
Shares of Pfizer were today trading at Rs 1,900 in afternoon trade on BSE, up by 8.13 per cent from previous close.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU