PIL to regulate internet calls on Facebook, WhatsApp

Petitioner alleged that such unregulated operations are a threat to national security

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the government on a plea seeking regulation of call services over the internet provided by 'Facebook' and 'WhatsApp'.

A bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal issued notice to the ministries concerned and directed them to file their affidavits within six weeks with regard to the issue raised in the petition and fixed the matter for further consideration on May 3.



The direction came on a plea by V D Moorthy, who has approached the court for regulation of Facebook and Whatsapp's Voice Over Internet Protocol or Internet Telephony services.

His plea has urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to bring the two social media platforms and other similar applications in India under the regulatory framework just like the telecom service providers and internet service providers.

The petitioner alleged that "unregulated operations of the Facebook and WhatsApp are a threat to national security and a loss to the public exchequer".

