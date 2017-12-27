Pilgrims arrive early to avoid last-minute Gangasagar rush

Early birds have started thronging the Island to avoid the last-minute rush of pilgrims to the annual Gangasagar in the second week of January.



Every year on Makar Sankranti (January 14), thousands of pilgrims gather at the island to take a dip at the confluence of the Ganga and and offer prayers in the



A of the local administration said, pilgrims visit the island almost throughout the year but those coming for the Gangasagar usually do not arrive this early. "This is a new trend," he said.Vehicles carrying pilgrims from different parts of the country were seen crowding Lot 8 at to avail of the ferry service to Kachuberia. From Kachuberia they would be proceeding to the Island.from Maharashtra, who has come here with his aged parents, said he wanted to avoid the mad rush. "Since they (parents) are quite old, I have to be extra cautious to make sure that they do not face any inconvenience," Jha said.There was also a possibility of not getting a proper place to during the mela, he said.A regular visitor to the Gangasagar Mela, from Hyderabad, said he did not want to take chances.Praising the for the infrastructure development at Island, Prasad said, "I have been visiting the for around 15 years now. Things have changed for better in the last few years. And with the improvement of facilities, the number of people coming to this place has also gone up, leading to non-availability of accommodations,"A of the local administration said more tents will be put up this time to accommodate the pilgrims.Provision for potable and adequate supply of drinking water has been made and the area has been electrified, he said."We have made all arrangements to make their stay a memorable one," the told

