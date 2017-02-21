Narendra Modi urges far-sighted view on labour movement to US

Prime Minister on Tuesday pressed the to have a "balanced and far-sighted perspective" on the movement of skilled professionals, remarks that came against the backdrop of President administration's move to curb H1B visas that will hurt India.

He made the comment while receiving a 26-member bi-partisan Congressional delegation in New Delhi.

Welcoming the Congressional representatives to India, he said their visit augurs a good start to bilateral exchanges following the change in the administration and Congress.

He recalled his positive conversation with Trump and the shared commitment to further strengthen ties that have grown deeper in the last two and a half years.

In this regard, he recognised Congress’s strong bipartisan support for India- partnership, Prime Minister's Office said.

Modi shared his perspective on areas where both countries can work even more closely, including in people-to-people linkages that have over the years helped contribute to each other's prosperity.

"In this context, the prime minister referred to the role of skilled Indian talent in enriching the American economy and society" and "urged developing a reflective, balanced and far-sighted perspective on movement of skilled professionals," the statement said.

Soon after taking over last month, Trump had decided to overhaul the work visa programmes like the H-1B and L1, a move that will adversely hit the lifeline of Indian tech firms and professionals in the

At present, 65,000 H1B visas are issued by the every year and Indians account for a major chunk in it.