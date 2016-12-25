PM Modi greets Nawaz Sharif on birthday

Prime Minister on Sunday greeted his counterpart on his birthday, notwithstanding the severe chill in relations between the two countries.

"Birthday wishes to PM Mr Nawaz Sharif. I pray for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

Sharif turned 67 today.

Modi extended birthday wishes to Sharif even though the two countries have been witnessing a severe chill in their relations because of repeated terror attacks in India emanating from Pakistan.

Last year on this day, Modi had made a huge gesture by travelling to on an unscheduled visit to wish Sharif personally and attend the marriage ceremony of his kin.

However, the warmth in the bilateral ties witnessed at that time evaporated after terror attack on the airbase in on January 1 this year. Since then the relations have just been sliding as tensions escalated.