PM has met two of my demands on GSTN, says Subramanian Swamy

leader today claimed Prime Minister Modi has met two of his demands regarding permitting CAG to audit GSTN, the company providing the IT backbone of the regime, and the MHA investigating it for security compliance.



"Two of my demands were met by the Prime Minister. One, to permit Comptroller and Auditor General of (CAG) to audit Goods and Services Network (GSTN) and two, to ask Ministry of Home Affairs to investigate for security compliance," he told PTI.



GSTN, a not-for-profit private limited company, is providing the technology backbone for the collection of taxes and filing of returns in the new indirect regime and has developed the software for the same.The company had won a Rs 1,380 crore deal in 2015 in this regard.In a letter to Modi last August, Swamy had raised strong objections to a majority stake for private entities inthe company formed during the regime to manage and control the accounting and collection ofHe had also urged Modi to ensure that it is replaced by a government-owned structure.Swamy, a Rajya Sabha member, had also asked Modi to subject to a "close second look" and "thorough scrutiny", questioning how a private entity can be allowed access to "sensitive" information without security clearance.Replying to a query, Swamy said he was waiting for probe reports, but did not reveal the timeline Prime Minister has fixed for submissions."I am waiting for probe reports," he said.In an interview to a news portal in April this year, Swamy had said he would challenge as "anti-national" in court as it violates his fundamental rights.Swamy said, "Since I am waiting for probe reports, till then, no court action.

