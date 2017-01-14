PM-headed committee to meet on Monday to decide on CBI chief

Govt had appointed Rakesh Asthana as the interim Director of the premier investigating agency

A committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will meet on Monday to select the next Central Bureau of Investigation chief, a post which is lying vacant for some time.



The meeting, which also includes Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Justice of India, will take place on Monday evening, sources said.



The post of has been lying vacant for some time.



In December 2016, the government had appointed Gujarat-cadre IPS officer as the interim Director of the premier investigating agency.



This had angered the Congress, with Kharge accusing the government of trying to manipulate the selection process.



The PMO had then said the selection committee could meet anytime after December 16 at the conclusion of Winter session of Parliament, which was underway at that time.

Press Trust of India