PM hopes new BJP govt in Himachal will work tirelessly

today expressed confidence that the new in would work tirelessly for the people.



Modi, who was present at the oath-taking ceremony in Shimla, took to to congratulate Jai Ram Thakur and his council of ministers.



"Congratulations to Jairam Thakur and all those who took oath today. I am confident this team will work tirelessly and serve the people of with exceptional diligence," he tweeted.The had won 44 out of 68 seats in the and after the shocking defeat of BJP's face Dhumal from Sujanpur, the race was open for the top post and was elected leader.Besides Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and J P Nadda along with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states such as Yogi Adityanath, Manohar Lal Khattar, Devendra Fadanvis and were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)